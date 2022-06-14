Little boy found wandering alone and barefoot in Castle Hill, Bronx

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Young boy found wandering alone in the Bronx

CASTLE HILL, Bronx (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx are trying to find the parents of a little boy who was found wandering barefoot and alone.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a child found on the corner of Randall Avenue and Olmstead Avenue in the Castle Hill section around 11:02 p.m. Monday.


The boy is believed to be about 2 years old and was in good health, despite not speaking.

He was taken by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi for evaluation.



Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).


ALSO READ | Subway surfers caught on video walking atop Brooklyn J train
EMBED More News Videos

An eyewitness captured shocking video of several people standing on top of a moving subway train in Brooklyn on Friday.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
castle hillbronxnew york citymissing boymissing childrenlost and foundchild rescued
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Off-duty NYPD officer murdered, estranged husband due in court
Viewing for teen who drowned while swimming in Queens
LIVE | Eyewitness News This Morning
Exclusive: Asian women speak out after NYC pepper spray attack
AccuWeather: Less humid
Queens blood drive being held in honor of World Blood Donor Day
NYC landlords, tenants make final plea over looming rent hike
Show More
Man found guilty of murder in friendly-fire death of NYPD detective
Yellowstone flooding sweeps away bridge, washes out roads
Man shot in NYC lobby after PlayStation buy goes bad
Man drowns while swimming in Belmar
Coca-Cola is putting Jack & Coke in a can
More TOP STORIES News