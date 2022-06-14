Little boy found wandering alone and barefoot in Castle Hill, Bronx

Officers responded to a 911 call of a child found on the corner of Randall Avenue and Olmstead Avenue in the Castle Hill section around 11:02 p.m. Monday.
The boy is believed to be about 2 years old and was in good health, despite not speaking.
He was taken by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi for evaluation.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
