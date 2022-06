Little boy found wandering alone and barefoot in Castle Hill, Bronx

EMBED >More News Videos An eyewitness captured shocking video of several people standing on top of a moving subway train in Brooklyn on Friday.

CASTLE HILL, Bronx (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx are trying to find the parents of a little boy who was found wandering barefoot and alone.Officers responded to a 911 call of a child found on the corner of Randall Avenue and Olmstead Avenue in the Castle Hill section around 11:02 p.m. Monday.The boy is believed to be about 2 years old and was in good health, despite not speaking.He was taken by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi for evaluation.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.