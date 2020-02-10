Man robs 11-year-old boy, hits him with cane in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Disturbing surveillance video shows a man attacking a young boy in Brooklyn with a cane after robbing him.

The incident took place on 5th Avenue and 50th Street in Sunset Park around 6:40 a.m. on February 6, as the boy was waiting at a bus stop to go to school.

Police say the man stole the 11-year-old's cell phone right out of his hand, and when the boy tried to get it back, the man hit him over the head with a cane.

The victim's mother said she couldn't believe such a thing would happen to her little boy.

"He's a little kid, and he got hit in his head," she said. "He's a little kid waiting for the school bus."

She said he is back at school, but he is traumatized.

"He's a little bit scared," she said.

The robber is described as a light-skinned man, last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, a blue and black jacket, blue jeans, black and red sneakers and he walked with a dark-colored cane.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

