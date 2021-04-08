Boy killed, 5 others hurt, including 3 children, in Newark house fire

EMBED <>More Videos

NJ house fire leaves child dead, several hurt

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A boy died in a fire that tore through a Newark townhouse, injuring five other residents early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out inside the home on Astor Street at around 4:45 a.m.

Video posted on the Citizen app showed heavy flames shooting from the home.



Firefighters scrambled to get two adults and three children out of the home.

They are being treated for various injuries at University Hospital.

A 7-year-old boy did not make it out. His body was located on the third floor by firefighters.

According to the Newark public safety director, the boy's father, who had already escaped the fire, tried to get back into the burning home from the roof of the house next door.

He was helped down from that roof by firefighters.

The Essex County Prosecutors Office is conducting the investigation into what sparked the fire.

ALSO READ | 2 women discovered dead in restaurant day after business owner's body found in car
EMBED More News Videos

Two women were found dead at K & K Jamaican Restaurant and police want to determine if their deaths are connected to a man found dead at a car rental office in Union.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyessex countynewarkhouse firechildren injuries
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
J&J vaccine supply glitch causes concern in Tri-State
Frantic search for boy with autism ends with joyful reunion
Rep. Lee Zeldin announces he's running for governor of New York
Expert: Chauvin never took knee off George Floyd's neck
Arrest made after Asian woman grabbed, hair pulled in random attack
Mets set to welcome fans at Home Opener against Marlins
2 kids, 3 adults killed in South Carolina mass shooting
Show More
COVID Updates: UK variant responsible for most US infections
2 women found dead in popular New Jersey restaurant
8 injured, 1 person unaccounted for after paint plant explosion
AccuWeather: Best bet for sunshine
NYS budget awaits Governor Cuomo's signature
More TOP STORIES News