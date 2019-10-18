Boy rescued from Hudson River during boating emergency in Rockland County

HAVERSTRAW, Rockland County (WABC) -- A boy was pulled from the Hudson River during a boating emergency in Rockland County.The incident was reported in Haverstraw Bay Park just after 1 p.m. on Friday.Eight people -- one adult and seven children -- were on the boat off Haverstraw Bay Park when it overturned, the Rockland County Sheriff said.The victims were able to cling to the boat until they were rescued, but officials say one child was in the water longer than the others.All eight people were taken to Nyack Hospital.Few other details were released.----------