Boy rescued from Hudson River during boating emergency in Rockland County

HAVERSTRAW, Rockland County (WABC) -- A boy was pulled from the Hudson River during a boating emergency in Rockland County.

The incident was reported in Haverstraw Bay Park just after 1 p.m. on Friday.

Eight people -- one adult and seven children -- were on the boat off Haverstraw Bay Park when it overturned, the Rockland County Sheriff said.

The victims were able to cling to the boat until they were rescued, but officials say one child was in the water longer than the others.

All eight people were taken to Nyack Hospital.

Few other details were released.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rockland countyhaverstrawrescueboatingboat accident
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman hospitalized after falling through sidewalk hole in NYC
Mystery woman discovered dead in Hudson River
Death investigation underway after body found in New Jersey
19-year-old woman on scooter killed in hit-and-run in Queens
Wrong-way driver may have caused NJ crash that killed 3
1645th World Trade Center victim identified
Community pays for homeless man's funeral after vicious NYC murders
Show More
J&J recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle
Cold case solved: Man arrested in 1995 murders of 2 NYC teens
Video shows chaotic moments leading up to police shooting in NYC
ALCS Game 5: Yankees need win over Astros to keep season alive
1 dead after plane landing on Alaska island went off runway
More TOP STORIES News