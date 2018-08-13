Boy riding bicycle struck by vehicle that fled scene in Queens

Police are searching for the driver who struck a boy in Queens.

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) --
Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a boy riding his bicycle was struck by a vehicle in Queens Monday night.

The 11-year-old was riding eastbound on Healy Avenue near Dickens Street in Far Rockaway when he was struck just before 8 p.m.

The child was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Authorities say a black four-door sedan fled the scene traveling northbound on Dickens Street.

The child suffered lacerations to his head and face.

