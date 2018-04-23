A 6-year-old boy was killed and his father was critically injured after police say they were struck by a suspected drunk driver while on a minibike ride in West Philadelphia.Officers were called to the scene around 11:15 p.m. Sunday at 63rd and Callowhill streets.Authorities say the 24-year-old father and son were riding a minibike that was not registered or street legal. It had no lights, and neither victim was wearing a helmet.The two were traveling south on 63rd when a northbound SUV struck them as they were turning left onto Callowhill.Arriving police and medics found multiple people lying in the roadway. The unresponsive 6-year-old boy was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.Police say the 28-year-old male driver appeared impaired and was driving with a suspended license. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment.Officers reportedly found a bottle and can of beer in the SUV. The driver is expected to be charged with DUI.The father was taken to Lankenau Medical Center for injuries to his head, hip and leg. Doctors had to partially amputate one leg.If he survives, police say the father may face charges for putting his child in danger.----------