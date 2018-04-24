Boy riding his bicycle fatally struck by truck in Garfield

GARFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities say a boy riding his bicycle was fatally struck by a box truck in New Jersey Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened at about 1:15 p.m.. at the intersection of Lanza Avenue and Pleasant Avenue in Garfield.

The truck driver remained at the scene.

He was taken to the local police department for questioning, but Garfield Mayor Richard Rigoglioso said it does not appear there was any criminality involved. He said the boy was 9 to 11 years old.

Garfield Police and the Bergen County Prosecutors Office are investigating.

Authorities are looking for surveillance video in the area that might help explain what led to the accident.

The local school superintendent is working to establish grief counseling at the boy's school.

Several blocks in the area were closed down for the investigation.

