14-year-old Boy Scout killed when tree falls on tent at Georgia camp

EMBED </>More Videos

A Boy Scout from the Houston area is dead after a tree came crashing down on his tent at a Georgia campsite. (KTRK)

By
NEWTON COUNTY, Georgia --
A 14-year-old Boy Scout from Texas was killed when a tree crashed down on his tent at a Georgia campsite.

The camp is in Covington, about 45 miles southeast of Atlanta.

Authorities say severe weather rolled through the area around 4 p.m. Monday and took down 60 trees on the rural campgrounds.

One of those trees crashed into the tent, killing the scout.

"I think there was some sort of weather alert, and the rain started," Newton County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jeff Alexander said. "I think they were making their way back to the tent. He and his tent mate were actually in the tent together."

The other boy made it out alive.

The Boy Scouts of America in Atlanta issued a statement offering their "deepest condolences to the family" and that they'll support them "in any way they can."

Authorities have not yet released the teenager's identity.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
boy scoutschild deathu.s. & worldtree fallGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News