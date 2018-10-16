4-year-old boy separated from mother in Brooklyn found safe on subway by good Samaritan

A 4-year-old boy who disappeared after getting separated from his mother in Brooklyn was found safe in Manhattan.

A 4-year-old boy who disappeared after getting separated from his mother in Brooklyn was found safe in Manhattan.

A good Samaritan noticed Messiah crying on the J Train after he was separated from his mother on Tuesday morning.

Police said the good Samaritan checked the Citizen app when Messiah told him he was lost and called police.

The responding officer also used the Citizen app and his NYPD-issued phone to verify the boy's name and identify.

The officer then Face Timed with the boy's mother to make a positive identification.

NYPD officers got the little boy a Happy Meal as he waited at the 5th Precinct for his mother who was there in 30 minutes.

No criminal charges will be filed.

