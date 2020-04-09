8-year-old boy shoots self in hand in Manhattan

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- An 8-year-old boy is recovering after accidentally shooting himself in the hand in Manhattan.
It happened Wednesday night inside a home on Broadway in Inwood.
Police say the gun belonged to the child's father.
No arrests have been made at this time.
