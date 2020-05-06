coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Newark offers COVID-19 testing for residents at Branch Brook Park

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark is now offering coronavirus testing to city residents at the Branch Brook Park Roller Skating Rink.

The site, which opened Wednesday, will see residents from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the rink, located at 7th and Clifton avenues.

Residents should enter through the Park Avenue entrance.

Testing will be done by appointment only, and the site will have drive-up and walk-up options.

Residents scheduled for testing must wear a face covering, gloves, bring a valid ID, show proof of Newark residency (driver's license, utility or phone bill), and have an insurance card with them.

All insurances will be accepted, including Medicaid and Medicare.

Residents can call 973-988-5511 to schedule an appointment.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseynewarkessex countyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus testingcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronaviruscoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
LIVE | Gov. Murphy gives COVID-19 update
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
NJ dog rescue continues life-saving mission through virtual events
5,000th COVID-19 patient released from Hackensack Meridian Health
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Gov. Murphy gives COVID-19 update
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
2nd coronavirus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease?
Hospitalizations and ICU patients increase, Mayor de Blasio says
Pregnant woman dies giving birth during peak of COVID-19
Show More
Nordstrom set to reopen stores in phases with new guidelines in place
Uber to lay off 3,700 full time workers
Dallas salon owner jailed for defying shutdown order
Trump to families of coronavirus victims: 'I love you'
Harry, Meghan celebrate Archie's 1st birthday with charity video
More TOP STORIES News