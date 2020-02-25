Family mourns 22-year-old fatally stabbed during dispute at Bronx car dealership

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Family members are mourning the death of a 22-year-old car dealership employee allegedly killed by a colleague during a dispute in the Bronx.
Brandon Almonte dreamed of being a pilot, according to his sisters, who described him as a good kid who was all about family.
"The happiest person in the world ," sister Nichelle Nunez said. "He just wanted happiness for his family."
They say he worked at the Riverdale Chrysler Jeep dealership on Broadway in the Kingsbridge section, where his mother was employed for a few years, taking photographs of cars to upload to the company website.
Detectives are now looking into whether there was an ongoing dispute between suspect Jose Almodovar and Almonte during the day, possibly over where the victim parked a car.
According to family, the initial dispute took place around 2 p.m., when Almonte returned a car he had photographed at another lot that has more space. They say Almodovar, whose job it was to position the cars, didn't like where Almonte had parked.
The dispute turned violent about three hours later, when relatives say Almonte returned another car.
"I definitely don't think that an argument should've resulted with hurting someone to kill them," Nunez said. "An argument could've just been resolved with talking, not having to use a weapon."
Police say Almonte was stabbed multiple times in the neck by the 53-year-old employee after the fight spilled out onto the sidewalk.
Almonte was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Almodovar was taken into custody on murder and manslaughter charges, and a knife was recovered at the scene. He was taken to a hospital for observation after complaining of chest pains.
"He's a coward," sister Francesca Nunez said. "I mean, I understand having a dispute. I understand that. But I just don't have words."
The investigation is ongoing.
