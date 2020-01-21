Pets & Animals

35 dogs saved from earthquake-ravaged Puerto Rico up for adoption in Delaware

GEORGETOWN, Delaware -- As Puerto Rico continues to feel the devastating effects of a series of earthquakes, dogs who were evacuated from the island have arrived in Delaware.

An emergency evacuation flight with more than 110 at-risk shelter pets arrived in Georgetown, Sussex County on Sunday morning.

Thirty-five of the dogs are going to the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

Shelter officials say the dogs will be available for adoption as soon as Tuesday.

Contact the Brandywine Valley SPCA to learn more on how you can adopt.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdelawaredogsearthquakeadoptionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News