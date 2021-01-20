2 Spirit Airlines agents injured after passengers attack them over luggage

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9786604" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Diana Rocco has the latest details on two more men from New York who are facing charges for their alleged involvement in the January 6 siege on the Capitol.

A family's holiday party in Milmont Park, Delaware County, turned out to be its own superspreader event.

DETROIT, Michigan (WABC) -- Two people were injured when a brawl broke out at an airport in Detroit.Police say tensions escalated as a Spirit Airlines flight was boarding on Sunday night.The airline says three passengers attacked its agents after a dispute over luggage.Staffers got into an argument with the three suspects over the size of their carry-on bags.Two Spirit Airlines agents were hurt.Two people have been arrested and another person was cited.----------