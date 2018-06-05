Brawl outside East Harlem funeral home caught on camera

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened outside a funeral home in East Harlem. (Angel Gutierrez)

Eyewitness News
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
There's video of a brawl outside a funeral home in East Harlem.

Investigators say the fight started between two women Monday night.

Video shows police on the scene trying to break up the fight.

Officers arrested a 30-year-old woman and say she bit an officer while in custody.

Police also Tasered and arrested a 36-year-old man who intervened.

Charges against the two are pending.

