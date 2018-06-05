EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --There's video of a brawl outside a funeral home in East Harlem.
Investigators say the fight started between two women Monday night.
Video shows police on the scene trying to break up the fight.
Officers arrested a 30-year-old woman and say she bit an officer while in custody.
Police also Tasered and arrested a 36-year-old man who intervened.
Charges against the two are pending.
