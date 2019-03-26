Brazen gunman opens fire on Brooklyn street in broad daylight

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a brazen gunman who opened fire on a Brooklyn street in broad daylight, and they're hoping surveillance video will lead to an arrest.
It happened just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, in front of 45 Lott Avenue, where the individual allegedly shot several rounds from a firearm at a group of people and then fled on foot.
Authorities say the gunfire caused damage to an apartment window.
There were no injuries reported as a result of the shooting.
The individual is described as a light-skinned male, last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, a black jacket, black sweatpants and black sneakers.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
