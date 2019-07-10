Brazen gunpoint robbery in Harlem deli caught on camera

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Video shows a robbery suspect pulling a gun on a bodega worker in Harlem.

This happened at 6:50 a.m. on Sunday, June 30th on West 125th Street.

Police say it started when the suspect disagreed with the clerk on the price of an item.

That's when he pulled out his gun and pointed it at the worker.

He took off with the item and no one was hurt.

The person wanted for questioning is described as a Hispanic man in his late teens to early 20s. He was last seen wearing white du-rag, white t-shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

