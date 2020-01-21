Brazen thief steals money from Suffolk County laundromat's register in middle of day

By Eyewitness News
MIDDLE ISLAND, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who cleaned out the cash register at a Suffolk County laundromat.

Video shows the man leaning over the counter and opening the register inside the Middle Island Laundromat on Middle Country Road back on November 18th at 12:30 p.m.

It's not clear how much cash he got away with.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

