Brazen thief steals money from Suffolk County laundromat's register in middle of day

MIDDLE ISLAND, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who cleaned out the cash register at a Suffolk County laundromat.Video shows the man leaning over the counter and opening the register inside the Middle Island Laundromat on Middle Country Road back on November 18th at 12:30 p.m.It's not clear how much cash he got away with.Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.----------