Burglar sought in 18 Manhattan restaurant break-ins

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man linked to more than a dozen break-ins at restaurants and bars across Manhattan.A video shows the suspect breaking into a restaurant on Amsterdam Avenue on the Upper West Side two weeks ago.He stole cash and two iPads.Police say he's broken into at least 18 restaurants and bars all by cutting through the vinyl door or breaking through glass doors.He's gotten away with liquor, electronics, and about $30,000 in cash.----------