2nd NYPD officer shot in the Bronx; suspect in custody

By Eyewitness News
LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Authorities say hours after an officer was shot in a marked police van, a second NYPD police officer was shot Sunday morning at the NYPD 41st Precinct building in the Bronx.

The incident happened on the 1000 block of Longwood Avenue.

Police say the officer was shot in the arm.

Police say the suspect is in custody, and that it could possibly be a connection to Saturday's police-involved shooting.

This is a breaking story. Earlier story below. Check back for more updates.

Police have released new surveillance video of the suspect who shot a NYPD officer in a marked police van in the Bronx Saturday, authorities say.

EMBED More News Videos

Diana Rocco reports on the NYPD officer shot in the Bronx.



The officer, a six-year veteran assigned to the 41st Precinct, was shot in the neck and chin on East 163rd and Barretto St. in Longwood just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea called the shooting an "attempted assassination."

The man police are searching for is shown in surveillance video dressed in all black with blue jeans entering a store. He is described as a 20-30-year-old man dressed in black with a black hat, and approximately 5'7".

Police say the suspect walked up, started asking directions and then opened fire at the officer. The officer in the driver's seat yelled once seeing the gun and put the van in drive, but he was struck by a bullet.

Another surveillance video shows what appears to be the police van as it was pulling away from shots fired. The video shows a man in black pointing a weapon at the van and is seen with a gun in his hand as he is walking away from the scene.

Authorities say the officer's partner then drove him in the van to Lincoln Hospital. His partner's quick actions likely saved his life, as he is expected to be released from the hospital later Sunday morning.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
longwoodnew york citybronxpolice shootingnypdabc7ny instagrampolice
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 passengers on New Jersey cruise ship test negative for coronavirus
US says 2 soldiers killed, 6 wounded in Afghanistan attack
AccuWeather: Chilly temps, mostly cloudy on Sunday
Oscars 2020 Live: When, how to watch
Foreign language film 'Parasite' poised to make Oscar history
Oscars fashion: How designers can win big, too
Print your 2020 Oscars ballot here
Show More
21 dead, 42 hurt after soldier opens fire at Thai mall
NYPD: Man slashes girlfriend's dad in the head
Robert Conrad, star of 'The Wild, Wild West,' dies at 84
Mother and her 6 children killed in house fire in Mississippi
Brooklyn mother stabbed in front of two children
More TOP STORIES News