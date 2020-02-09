Breaking News: Police say second cop shot in Bronx

By Eyewitness News
LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Authorities say a cop was shot Sunday morning at the NYPD 41st Precinct building in the Bronx.

The incident happened on the 1000 block of Longwood Avenue.

Police say the officer was shot in the arm.

Police say the suspect is in custody, and that it could possibly be a connection to Saturday's police-involved shooting.

This is a breaking story. Check back for more updates.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
longwoodnew york citybronxpolice shootingnypdpolice
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD release new video of suspect who shot officer in Bronx
4 passengers on New Jersey cruise ship test negative for coronavirus
Official: American casualties in Afghan military mission
AccuWeather: Chilly temps, mostly cloudy on Sunday
Oscars 2020 Live: When, how to watch
Foreign language film 'Parasite' poised to make Oscar history
Oscars fashion: How designers can win big, too
Show More
Print your 2020 Oscars ballot here
21 dead, 42 hurt after soldier opens fire at Thai mall
NYPD: Man slashes girlfriend's dad in the head
Robert Conrad, star of 'The Wild, Wild West,' dies at 84
Mother and her 6 children killed in house fire in Mississippi
More TOP STORIES News