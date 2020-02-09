Breaking News: Police say second cop shot in Bronx

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Authorities say a cop was shot Sunday morning at the NYPD 41st Precinct building in the Bronx.The incident happened on the 1000 block of Longwood Avenue.Police say the officer was shot in the arm.Police say the suspect is in custody, and that it could possibly be a connection to Saturday's police-involved shooting.This is a breaking story. Check back for more updates.----------