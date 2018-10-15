BREAKING: Prince Harry and wife Meghan expecting their first child

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are expecting their first child, in the spring of 2019.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say they appreciate all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share the royal baby news with the public.The Queen is said to be delighted, and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, says she's excited to welcome her first grandchild.No comment yet, from Meghan's father.Meghan is said to be about 12 weeks pregnant.