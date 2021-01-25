COVID Live Updates: Cases decline across the country, hospitalizations lower

"I think the next 4 weeks will be very telling, if that dip is temporary after the high of the holidays, or if we're heading in the right direction to improve our nation," said Dr. Shashank Ravi, Assistant Director, Stanford Emergency Department.
However, over the weekend, the US passed 25 million cases. Five million of those cases occurred since January 1. The death toll now tops 418,000 people.
President Biden issued a travel ban restricting travel from South Africa, as well as Brazil, UK, Ireland and 26 other European countries as variants of the virus spread around the world.
What to know about coronavirus:
Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Here are more of today's headlines:
NY vaccination centers run low on supply
New York State officials are hopeful they will get more COVID vaccine later this week. They have already administered 88 percent of the doses they have received.
Citi Field was set to open this week as a mass vaccination site, but that now looks unlikely.
NJ opens vaccination hotline
In New Jersey, a vaccine phone line will go up Monday morning at 8 a.m. with 250 agents to answer calls. The number to call is 855-568-0545.
There was a phone line up last week, but there was no one there to answer the phone line.
Governor Phil Murphy saying the state is still in need of more federal assistance as the state tries to keep up with the demand for the shots.
Dr. Birx says COVID-19 deniers in White House gave Trump 'parallel' streams of data
Dr. Deborah Birx says when she was coordinator of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, she had to grapple with COVID-19 deniers in the White House and that someone gave the president "parallel" streams of data that conflicted with hers.
Defending her tenure, Birx told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that she was at times censored by the Trump administration but denied ever withholding information.
Israel targets flights, religious scofflaws, as virus rages
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said Israel will be closing its international airport to nearly all flights, while Israeli police clashed with ultra-Orthodox protesters in several major cities and the government raced to bring a raging coronavirus outbreak under control.
The entry of highly contagious variants of the virus, coupled with poor enforcement of safety rules in ultra-Orthodox communities, has contributed to one of the world's highest rates of infections. It also has threatened to undercut Israel's highly successful campaign to vaccinate its population against the virus.
In just a month, Israel has vaccinated over a quarter of its 9.2 million people. At the same time, the virus continues to race through the country, with authorities confirming an average of over 8,000 new cases a day.
Chicago teachers vote to teach from home, defying district
The Chicago Teachers Union said Sunday that its members voted to defy an order to return to the classroom over concerns about COVID-19, setting up a showdown with district officials who have said that refusing to return when ordered would amount to an illegal strike.
Chicago Public Schools, which is the nation's third-largest district, wanted roughly 10,000 kindergarten through eighth grade teachers and other staffers to return to school Monday to get ready to welcome back roughly 70,000 students for part-time in-school classes starting Feb. 1. No return date has been set for high school students.
Activists rally to save Ethiopian coffee shop in Bronx
An Ethiopian coffee shop in the Bronx has become the center of a cry for help to save small businesses in danger of closing amid the pandemic.
The owners of Buunni Coffee say they will have to close by the end of January because they can't meet their landlord's rent demands.
Activists are calling on state and city lawmakers to pass already proposed legislation to help businesses like Buunni survive.
NYC Restaurant Week returns -- but with changes this year
New York City Restaurant Week gets underway Monday -- even without indoor dining -- to encourage New Yorkers to support the dining community during a critical time.
This year's event is called Restaurant Week To Go and a record-breaking 570 restaurants across the five boroughs will participate. Every eatery will offer at least one bargain $20.21 takeout or delivery meal of lunch or dinner with one side dish.
In light of COVID-19 restrictions, many restaurants will offer takeout and delivery for the first time.
40% of Americans live in areas running out of ICU space
Straining under record numbers of COVID-19 patients, hundreds of the nation's intensive care units are running out of space and supplies and competing to hire temporary traveling nurses at soaring rates. Many of the facilities are clustered in the South and West.
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question