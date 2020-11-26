Five stabbed, one fatally, while leaving Long Island house party

BRENTWOOD, Suffolk County (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after five people were stabbed, one fatally, in Suffolk County.

It happened at 12:21 a.m. Thursday as people were leaving a house party on Lincoln Avenue and Hewes Street in Brentwood.

Video from the scene showed a helicopter circling the area as investigators on the ground searched the area.

Third Precinct officers responded to multiple 911 calls.

One man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Four other men were hospitalized as well, for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

