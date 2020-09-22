Louisville police declare state of emergency ahead of Breonna Taylor decision

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky -- A state of emergency has been declared by police in Louisville, Kentucky as officers brace for a decision in the Breonna Taylor death investigation.

That decision could come anytime -- as we learn six officers are now under disciplinary investigation.

Federal buildings and downtown businesses are already boarded up. The announcement is coming from Kentucky's attorney general who will decide whether criminal charges will be filed against the officers involved in Taylor's death.

The 26-year-old died in March when police conducted a drug raid at her home in Louisville. They used a "no-knock" warrant to barge in unannounced and shot Taylor eight times. No drugs were found.

"This is not a woman who would sacrifice her life and her family morals and values to sell drugs on the street," said Bonica Austin, Breonna's Aunt

Last week, the city reached a $12 million settlement with Taylor's family in a wrongful death lawsuit. The settlement also includes a list of police reforms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kentuckyprotestfatal shootingpolice shootingshootingu.s. & worldpolice
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trick-or-treating is 'high risk' during COVID-19, CDC says
Cardi B, sister, model face lawsuit from Long Island beachgoers
NYC Back to School: Working out staffing and other hiccups
Multiple pedestrians struck by vehicle in Brooklyn: FDNY
CDC abruptly removes new guidance on coronavirus airborne transmission
Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall in Texas
AccuWeather: Sunny and mild start to fall
Show More
Crews repairing 2 broken water mains in Jersey City
COVID Updates: United States nears 200,000 deaths
DA seeking Trump's taxes cites 'mountain' of allegations
Father shares emotional plea over death of 1-year-old son
Where can you find the best 'leaf-peeping' this fall?
More TOP STORIES News