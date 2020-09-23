Hundreds protest for a 2nd day in NYC following indictment in Breonna Taylor case

A Kentucky grand jury charged fired Officer Brett Hankison with wanton endangerment in the death of Breoanna Taylor in Louisville
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Demonstrators have taken to the streets again on Thursday, one day after a grand jury indicted a Kentucky officer for wanton endangerment in the Breonna Taylor case.

Hundreds are protesting in Bushwick, Brooklyn demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.


On Thursday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo weighed in on the grand jury decision.

"Breonna Taylor's death was murder, people were outraged. Yes, because it's outrageous," Cuomo said. "If a person is murdered then there's a murderer right? That's how it works. And the underlying police work should never have happened in the first place."

Demonstrators are outraged criminal charges were passed down to just one Kentucky police officer - but not three others - in the Breonna Taylor case.

That officer, Brett Hankison, was charged with wanton endangerment, but no charges were handed against police for the death of Taylor.

When asked about Taylor on Wednesday, President Trump said he had to take an emergency call and left his press conference.
When asked about Breonna Taylor, President Trump said he had to take an emergency call and left his press conference.



One day later, Trump gave his regards to the family of Taylor adding that everything with the case is "sad."

"I think it's a sad thing and I give my regards to the family of Breonna," Trump said. "I also think it's so sad what's happening with everything about that case including law enforcement. So many people, suffering. So many people needlessly suffering but with respect to Breonna, we give our regards to the family."

Across the pond, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka released a statement on Thursday regarding the outcome of the Breonna Taylor grand jury decision:

"The staunch reality of Breonna Taylor, a young 26-year-old black woman, being murdered by use of deadly force by those that were sworn to protect her is only a mirrored version of our country's systemic failure to provide justice to those that need it most," Baraka said.

Baraka also called for police reform and much needed transparency and accountability.

On Wednesday, protesters marched in the thousands in New York City.

Despite the protests, police reported no arrests and the demonstrations remained peaceful.

Hundreds of protesters rallied at 59th Street and Fifth Avenue demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. The crowd overflowed into the street at times.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in New York City Wednesday night following a grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case.





It's safe to assume they aimed for Trump Tower, but the building was heavily fortified Wednesday evening. So instead, they marched around it.

Many protesters said this was the outcome they were expecting.
Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in New York City.


"What happened in Louisville today was expected," one protester said. "We expected that to happen."
CeFaan Kim has more on the reaction in New York City to a grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case.



At the Barclays Center, several hundred protesters converged.


Dozens of people on bikes encircled the group of Black Lives Matter protesters, forming a buffer between protest and police.




And many even flocked to the Manhattan Bridge to walk across and protest.
Protesters march on the Manhattan Bridge after indictment announcement in the Breonna Taylor case.



Meanwhile, police in Louisville, Kentucky, say two officers were shot. It's not clear if the officer was shot during the protests over a grand jury's decision to bring no charges against police for the killing of Breonna Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong.

A Kentucky grand jury charged fired Officer Brett Hankison with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into Taylor's neighbors' homes during the raid on the night of March 13.

The FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law in the case.

Despite the indictment, no charges were filed in the death of Taylor, which has sparked outrage throughout the country.
A Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Breonna Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong.


"I know that not everyone will be satisfied with the charges we've reported today," Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said.

After weeks of protests and months of investigating, Hankinson was accused of firing blindly into several apartments and recklessly endangering Taylor's neighbors, and that the other two officers were justified in their use of force.

"Our investigation found that Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in their use of force, after having been fired upon by Kenneth Walker," Cameron said.

RELATED: 'Say their names': Stories of Black Americans killed by police

