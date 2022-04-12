New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin surrenders on a federal bribery conspiracy indictment

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Lieutenant Governor Brian A. Benjamin of New York just surrendered to federal authorities in Lower Manhattan on a federal bribery conspiracy indictment.There will be a press conference at noon to announce the unsealing of an indictment charging Lieutenant Governor Benjamin with bribery and related offenses.The charges are in connection with his alleged participation in a scheme to obtain campaign contributions in exchange for securing a state grant.The indictment alleges that from 2019 through 2021, Benjamin participated in a scheme to obtain campaign contributions from a real estate developer in exchange for his agreement to use his official authority and influence as a New York State senator to obtain a $50,000 grant of state funds for a non-profit organization controlled by the real estate developer.It is also alleged that Benjamin engaged in a series of lies and deceptions to cover up the scheme, including falsifying campaign donor forms, misleading municipal regulators, and providing false information in vetting forms he submitted for his consideration to be appointed the net Lieutenant Governor of New York State.The lieutenant governor had been considered a rising political star after he was chosen by Governor Kathy Hochul.Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this story.----------