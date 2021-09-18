Attorney for Brian Laundrie says his whereabouts are unknown

By Eyewitness News
Brian Laundrie's sister breaks silence on Gabby Petito case

NORTH PORT, Florida (WABC) -- Brian Laundrie's attorney says Brian is missing and the FBI is now trying to locate both Brian and Gabby Petito.

Nearly a week into the search for Petito, police were called to the Laundrie family home on Friday evening at their request -- but Laundrie wasn't there.

They removed items from Brian's parents' house Friday to assist in the search for him, according to his attorney.

The attorney wrote to reporters, "Be advised, the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie are currently unknown. The FBI is currently at the Laundrie residence removing property to assist in locating Brian. As of now, the FBI is looking for both Gabby and Brian."

Police in North Port, Florida, later tweeted that their conversation at the Laundrie home was complete:



Petito, a 22-year-old woman originally from Long Island, disappeared on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

The Florida couple were traveling to Oregon when Petito stopped communicating with her family somewhere in Wyoming in late August.

Laundrie -- who has been named a person of interest by police in North Port, Florida -- returned to their Gulf Coast home in Petito's 2012 white Ford Transit van on September 1, 10 days before Petito was reported missing by her family in Blue Point.

Police in North Port held a news conference Thursday during which Petito's father begged for her safe return -- and for Laundrie to speak up and stop hindering the investigation.

"What I need from everybody is help," Joseph Petito said. "That goal is to bring Gabby home safely. I'm asking for help from everyone here. I'm asking for help from everyone at home. I'm asking for help from the parents of Brian, and I'm asking for help from the family members and friends of the Laundrie family as well."

Police in Moab released a body camera video of the interaction between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.



Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, said the last video chat she had with her daughter was August 24 or 25, though they exchanged text messages for a few days following.

She has since said she is unsure if it was her daughter actually sending those texts.

"We don't eat, we don't sleep, we're just actively looking for her," she said.

The engaged couple had been documenting their trip on YouTube, and they were set to arrive in Portland in October.

"We were excited for them," Schmidt said. "I believe she's in danger because she's not in touch with us. She could be alone somewhere. She could be stranded somewhere in the wilderness and she needs help."

Petito is described as a white female, approximately 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds.

She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads "Let it be."

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Petito's disappearance to contact Suffolk County police at 1-800-220-TIPS, the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7382, or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

ABC News interviews Cassie Laundrie, Brian Laundrie's sister about Gabby Petito's disappearance.





