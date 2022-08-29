Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. shot in Washington, D.C.

Washington drafted Robinson in the third round out of Alabama.

WASHINGTON -- Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot multiple times Sunday evening during a possible attempted robbery in Washington, D.C., according to a police spokesperson.

He was taken to a hospital with what the team called "non-life-threatening injuries." According to a team spokesman, co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, president Jason Wright, coach Ron Rivera, team physician Dr. Anthony Casolaro and Dr. Barbara Roberts, a clinical psychologist, are at the hospital with Robinson.

According to Dustin Sternbeck, the director of communications for the Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C., the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. ET in the 1000 block of H Street, NE, in the district.

When police arrived on the scene they located Robinson, who, according to Sternbeck, was suffering from "a couple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities." He was transported immediately to a local hospital.

Sternbeck said police have identified two potential suspects and recovered a firearm a short distance from where the incident occurred. He said authorities are not yet sure if Robinson was the victim of a carjacking or just an armed robbery attempt.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Robinson emerged this summer as Washington's primary early-down back as the coaches liked his ability to run inside, showing consistency and power. But he was still going to share duties with Antonio Gibson and third-down back J.D. McKissic. Robinson did not play in Washington's preseason finale Saturday night at Baltimore.

Washington drafted Robinson in the third round out of Alabama.