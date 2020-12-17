Brick façade collapses on several cars in Central Islip

CENTRAL ISLIP, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Apparent strong winds caused a brick facade to collapse on top of several vehicles on Long Island.
It happened in an apartment building's parking lot on Hawthorne Avenue in Central Islip around 11:18 a.m. Thursday.
Nearly the entire wall of bricks came tumbling down onto seven parked vehicles.
Suffolk County police say no one was injured in the collapse.
A huge pile of bricks could be seen on top of and strewn around in a huge pile on the ground.
The Central Islip Fire Department also responded to the scene.
The Town of Islip Fire Marshal and Building Inspector were notified and are investigating the incident.
