Brick façade collapses on several cars in Central Islip

By Eyewitness News
CENTRAL ISLIP, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Apparent strong winds caused a brick facade to collapse on top of several vehicles on Long Island.

It happened in an apartment building's parking lot on Hawthorne Avenue in Central Islip around 11:18 a.m. Thursday.

Nearly the entire wall of bricks came tumbling down onto seven parked vehicles.

Suffolk County police say no one was injured in the collapse.

A huge pile of bricks could be seen on top of and strewn around in a huge pile on the ground.

The Central Islip Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The Town of Islip Fire Marshal and Building Inspector were notified and are investigating the incident.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
central islipsuffolk countycarswall collapsebricks fall
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SNOW TOTALS: How much fell where you live
Weather Live Updates: Snow blankets NYC, Tri-State
Lawmakers closing in on stimulus deal that includes $600 checks
Cuomo says NY shutdown possible, reveals when it may happen
COVID Live Updates: US sets 3 grim coronavirus records
NYC school buildings reopening Friday; outdoor dining resumes at 6 p.m.
Show More
Snowstorm causes treacherous conditions in NY suburbs
Blizzard-like conditions cause hundreds of car crashes on Long Island
6 hurt in 19-car pileup on Henry Hudson Parkway
Just stay home, Murphy urges during state of emergency in NJ
MTA, NJ Transit service running with some delays
More TOP STORIES News