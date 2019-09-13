Brick smashes police cruiser in Far Rockaway, Queens

Fortunately, the two NYPD officers were already out of the vehicle responding to the call, and neither were injured.
The officers responded to a call for help in a NYCHA building on Beach Channel Drive in Far Rockaway at around 7 a.m. Friday.
They parked their police cruiser, assigned to the 100th Precinct.
When they returned, they found a brick on the hood and the windshield shattered.
The pictures speak for themselves. Cops were responding to a call inside a NYCHA building in the @NYPD100Pct, came out to find this airmail. No injuries this time, fortunately. pic.twitter.com/LCJOJQYpjm— NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) September 13, 2019
So far, there are no arrests.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube