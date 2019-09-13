Brick smashes police cruiser in Far Rockaway, Queens

(@NYCPBA)

By Eyewitness News
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- A brick smashed the front window of a police cruiser in Queens.

Fortunately, the two NYPD officers were already out of the vehicle responding to the call, and neither were injured.

The officers responded to a call for help in a NYCHA building on Beach Channel Drive in Far Rockaway at around 7 a.m. Friday.

They parked their police cruiser, assigned to the 100th Precinct.

When they returned, they found a brick on the hood and the windshield shattered.



So far, there are no arrests.

