Brick smashes police cruiser in Far Rockaway, Queens

The pictures speak for themselves. Cops were responding to a call inside a NYCHA building in the @NYPD100Pct, came out to find this airmail. No injuries this time, fortunately. pic.twitter.com/LCJOJQYpjm — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) September 13, 2019

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- A brick smashed the front window of a police cruiser in Queens.Fortunately, the two NYPD officers were already out of the vehicle responding to the call, and neither were injured.The officers responded to a call for help in a NYCHA building on Beach Channel Drive in Far Rockaway at around 7 a.m. Friday.They parked their police cruiser, assigned to the 100th Precinct.When they returned, they found a brick on the hood and the windshield shattered.So far, there are no arrests.----------