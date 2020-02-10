Bricks litter sidewalk after Manhattan facade collapse

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A building facade came crashing down in Lower Manhattan Monday morning, leaving the sidewalk littered with debris.Luckily, no one was injured when the bricks began falling outside the building on West 20th Street in Chelsea.No cars were parked near it due to alternate side of the street parking rules.Water damage is being eyed as a possible cause.Inspectors with the New York City Department of Buildings were on the scene.----------