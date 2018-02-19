Bride gets stuck in elevator right before reception in Providence

EMBED </>More Videos

Her wedding went off without a hitch... until she had to ride the elevator.

Nicholas Augustine
PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island (WABC) --
Melissa Rodger's dream wedding almost went off without a hitch... until it came time to take the elevator.

"I jumped in the elevator and we started to go up. The elevator just kind of shuttered and we thought, oh weird," said Rodger.

The newlywed, who was headed to her reception at the Providence Biltmore, ended up waiting for 45 minutes.

"One of her bridesmaids came up to me and whispered in my ear - we have a situation that's going on. Don't be alarmed but Melissa is stuck in the elevator," said Justin Rodger, her (now) husband.

Luckily, both she and her dress were able to make it out unscathed.

"We were prepared to get her honeymoon clothes down to her so she could change so she could crawl out," said Jay Viens, Providence battalion chief.

Melissa Rodger missed cocktail hour, but the rest of the evening went smoothly.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weddingweddingselevatorRhode Island
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News