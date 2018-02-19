Melissa Rodger's dream wedding almost went off without a hitch... until it came time to take the elevator."I jumped in the elevator and we started to go up. The elevator just kind of shuttered and we thought, oh weird," said Rodger.The newlywed, who was headed to her reception at the Providence Biltmore, ended up waiting for 45 minutes."One of her bridesmaids came up to me and whispered in my ear - we have a situation that's going on. Don't be alarmed but Melissa is stuck in the elevator," said Justin Rodger, her (now) husband.Luckily, both she and her dress were able to make it out unscathed."We were prepared to get her honeymoon clothes down to her so she could change so she could crawl out," said Jay Viens, Providence battalion chief.Melissa Rodger missed cocktail hour, but the rest of the evening went smoothly.