Britney Spears' father agrees to step down from conservatorship after months of public pressure

Jamie Spears intends to step down as conservator of his daughter Britney Spears' estate following months of public pressure from her supporters, according to new court documents.Although Jamie is stepping down willingly and working with his daughter's attorney, Matthew Rosengart, the documents state that there are no grounds for him to be removed. He also continues to deny the testimonies of Lynne Spears, Rosengart and Jodi Montgomery, the court-appointed professional who serves as conservator of her person, overseeing her life choices."We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney," Rosengart said in a statement. "We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others."The fighting between those involved in the conservatorship has grown increasingly heated, and increasingly public, since Spears' dramatic testimony at a hearing on June 23, when she told a judge " I just want my life back."Spears' remarks led to the resignation of her court-appointed lawyer, the withdrawal of an estate-management company that was supposed to oversee her finances, and a volley of accusations between her father and a professional conservator over who's to blame for the legal circumstances Spears said are "abusive" and need to end.Spears has been under court supervision, with her father and a team of attorneys controlling her life and finances, since February 2008. She was in the midst of a public meltdown at the time and her family sought the conservatorship for her protection.The case had for several years operated with little drama, though in recent years questions about how long it had gone on, and the singer's feelings about the case, started. That has culminated in recent months into intense public scrutiny of the court proceedings, which have been conducted largely in secret due to medical and private information about the singer and her condition.