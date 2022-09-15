Biden to meet with Griner, Whelan families at White House amid US-Russia talks



WASHINGTON -- The White House says President Joe Biden plans to meet at the White House on Friday with the families of WNBA star Brittney Griner and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, both of whom remain jailed in Russia.

The meetings are to be the first in-person encounter between Biden and the families and come amid sustained but so far unsuccessful efforts by the administration to secure the two Americans' release.

The administration said in July that it had made a "substantial proposal" to get them home, but Russia has not yet settled on a deal with the U.S.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.