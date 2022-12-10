The Countdown: Brittney Griner returns; New York recommends masking indoors

Brittney Griner has landed in the U.S. Meanwhile, New York has a new recommendation regarding indoor masking.

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we have the latest details on the return of two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA star Brittney Griner.

She touched down Friday morning in Texas and is now undergoing routine evaluations at a facility in San Antonio.

ABC News' Faith Abubey joined 'The Countdown' with more on Griner's return.

Here are the other headlines from Friday's show:

New York schools recommend masking indoors

As cases of COVID, the flu and RSV rise, the top doctors in New York say it's probably a good idea to mask up again. The New York City health commissioner urges people to use high-quality masks when indoors and in crowded outdoor settings. Dr. Ashwin Vasan also says you should get a vaccine for the flu and COVID, including boosters, and just stay home when you are sick. The New York State health commissioner echoed that advice, adding schools should also encourage indoor masking. There are no mandates in effect.

Dr. Nyle Khan from Long Island Jewish Medical Center joined the show to talk about the health concerns as we head into the busy holiday season.

Bronx Metro North expansion

A large infrastructure plan has been set into motion that will connect the east side of the Bronx to Penn Station. Officials broke ground Friday on the first of four Metro-North stations that will be built in the borough with the ultimate goal of reducing commute times and generating job growth. Mayor Eric Adams announced the Bronx Metro-North plan Thursday, which also includes building 6,000 new homes along the route and about 1,500 will be affordable housing.

7 Sports+

Something is brewing in the Bronx, as the Yankees are reportedly working on another big free agent signing. We talked to ESPN's Buster Olney about what that could be. We also talk football, with the Jets and Giants preparing for massive matchups against division rivals this weekend.

