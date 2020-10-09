Broadway shutdown extended through May 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Although an exact date for various performances to resume has yet to be determined, Broadway producers are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for shows through May 30.
"We are working tirelessly with multiple partners on sustaining the industry once we raise our curtains again," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, which represents producers.
The Broadway League announces the continued suspension of all ticket sales for Broadway perfs in NYC through May 30, 2021. Theatregoers holding tickets for dates through 5/30/21 should contact their point of purchase for details about exchanges & refunds. https://t.co/JupWkcHrOG pic.twitter.com/uL81MZhMYj— The Broadway League (@BroadwayLeague) October 9, 2020
Broadway theaters abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows - including 16 that were still scheduled to open - and scrambling the Tony Award schedule. Producers, citing health and city authorities, previously extended the shutdown to June 7, then again to Sept. 6 and again to Jan. 3.
The new timeframe may complicate a clutch of show that had planned to open in the spring, including "MJ," "The Music Man," "Flying Over Sunset," "Caroline or Change," "Plaza Suite," "American Buffalo" and "The Minutes."
Actors' Equity Association, the national union that represents actors and stage managers, has urged lawmakers to include arts funding and loans to help those who work in the live performing arts.
The move by the Broadway League comes less than a month after the Metropolitan Opera said it will skip an entire season for the first time in its nearly 140-year history and intends to return from the pandemic layoff next September.
In London, producer Cameron Mackintosh has said his company's West End productions of "Hamilton," "The Phantom of the Opera," "Mary Poppins" and "Les Miserables" won't reopen until 2021 due to the pandemic. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., has canceled most previously announced performances and events through the end of 2020, as has the Huntington Theatre Company in Boston.
Broadway grossed $1.8 billion last season and attracted a record 15 million people. Producers and labor unions are discussing ways theaters can reopen safely.
The latest extension wipes away many shows planned for the fall. Many have just moved to next year, including a revival of "The Music Man" with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster that was to start rehearsals on June 29 BUT will now open in May 2021.
Shows that were to open this spring have abandoned their plans, including "Hangmen" and a revival of Edward Albee's "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" A production of "The Minutes" by Tracy Letts and "American Buffalo" by David Mamet will arrive on Broadway in Spring 2021, opening exactly one year after their originally scheduled opening dates.
