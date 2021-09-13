Broadway returns: 'Hamilton,' 'Lion King' among big musicals raising curtain Tuesday

Hamilton, Wicked, The Lion King, and Chicago will once again raise the curtain, this time for crowds that are fully vaccinated and wearing masks.
Previews will also begin for Lackawanna Blues, with opening night scheduled for September 28.
The Broadway League launched "This is Broadway," a historic initiative to welcome theater lovers back to Times Square following the industry's historic shutdown.
RELATED | New documentary focuses on Broadway's resiliency over time
"This is Broadway" is the result of unprecedented partnerships between theater owners, myriad behind-the-scenes professionals, and industry competitors to create a unified comeback campaign that shouts to the world "Broadway is BACK!" and celebrates an international art form that is quintessentially American.
The first Broadway shows to resume production were Springsteen on Broadway (which ran through September 4), Pass Over, Hadestown, and Waitress, and more will re-open in the next few weeks.
Six begins previews on September 17 with opening night set for October 3, while American Utopia also opens September 17.
Come From Away comes back on September 21, Chicken & Biscuits debuts on September 23, Moulin Rouge and Is This A Room on September 24, and The Lehman Trilogy on September 25.
Aladdin is the final show reopening this month, set o resume on September 28.
RELATED | 'Hadestown,' 'Waitress' re-open on Broadway after 17-month pandemic shutdown
Shows opening in October include Thoughts of a Colored Man, Dana H., To Kill a Mockingbird, Freestyle Love Supreme, Tina, Caroline, or Change, Girl from the North Country, Ain't Too Proud, Jagged Little Pill, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Phantom of the Opera, and Trouble in Mind.
Popular shows resuming in November or later include The Book of Mormon (November 5), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (November 16), and Dear Evan Hansen (December 11).
Visit ThisIsBroadway.org to find a comprehensive overview of what's playing on Broadway.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip