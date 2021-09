Broadway returns: 'Hamilton,' 'Lion King' among big musicals raising curtain Tuesday

EMBED >More News Videos Jim Dolan has more on the film about how Broadway has overcome challenges over time.

EMBED >More News Videos Hadestown re-opened on Broadway on Thursday night after a 17-month-long pandemic shutdown that brought darkness and solitude to Midtown.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- After 18 months in the dark due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the biggest and most popular Broadway musicals are welcoming back audiences Tuesday as the Great White Way springs back to life., andwill once again raise the curtain, this time for crowds that are fully vaccinated and wearing masks.Previews will also begin for, with opening night scheduled for September 28.The Broadway League launched " This is Broadway ," a historic initiative to welcome theater lovers back to Times Square following the industry's historic shutdown."This is Broadway" is the result of unprecedented partnerships between theater owners, myriad behind-the-scenes professionals, and industry competitors to create a unified comeback campaign that shouts to the world "Broadway is BACK!" and celebrates an international art form that is quintessentially American.The first Broadway shows to resume production were(which ran through September 4),, and, and more will re-open in the next few weeks.begins previews on September 17 with opening night set for October 3, whilealso opens September 17.comes back on September 21,debuts on September 23,e andon September 24, andon September 25.is the final show reopening this month, set o resume on September 28.Shows opening in October include, andPopular shows resuming in November or later include(November 5),(November 16), and(December 11).Visit ThisIsBroadway.org to find a comprehensive overview of what's playing on Broadway.----------