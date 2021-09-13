Arts & Entertainment

Broadway returns: 'Hamilton,' 'Lion King' among big musicals raising curtain Tuesday

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- After 18 months in the dark due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the biggest and most popular Broadway musicals are welcoming back audiences Tuesday as the Great White Way springs back to life.

Hamilton, Wicked, The Lion King, and Chicago will once again raise the curtain, this time for crowds that are fully vaccinated and wearing masks.

Previews will also begin for Lackawanna Blues, with opening night scheduled for September 28.

The Broadway League launched "This is Broadway," a historic initiative to welcome theater lovers back to Times Square following the industry's historic shutdown.

"This is Broadway" is the result of unprecedented partnerships between theater owners, myriad behind-the-scenes professionals, and industry competitors to create a unified comeback campaign that shouts to the world "Broadway is BACK!" and celebrates an international art form that is quintessentially American.

The first Broadway shows to resume production were Springsteen on Broadway (which ran through September 4), Pass Over, Hadestown, and Waitress, and more will re-open in the next few weeks.

Six begins previews on September 17 with opening night set for October 3, while American Utopia also opens September 17.

Come From Away comes back on September 21, Chicken & Biscuits debuts on September 23, Moulin Rouge and Is This A Room on September 24, and The Lehman Trilogy on September 25.

Aladdin is the final show reopening this month, set o resume on September 28.

Shows opening in October include Thoughts of a Colored Man, Dana H., To Kill a Mockingbird, Freestyle Love Supreme, Tina, Caroline, or Change, Girl from the North Country, Ain't Too Proud, Jagged Little Pill, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Phantom of the Opera, and Trouble in Mind.

Popular shows resuming in November or later include The Book of Mormon (November 5), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (November 16), and Dear Evan Hansen (December 11).

Visit ThisIsBroadway.org to find a comprehensive overview of what's playing on Broadway.

arts & entertainmentmidtownnew york citymanhattancoronavirus new york cityreopen nycthe lion kingcovid 19 vaccinehamiltonlion kingcoronavirus new yorktheaterbroadwaycovid 19lin manuel miranda
