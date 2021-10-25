Broadway Vision: NYC officials unveil Manhattan's largest shared street

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11159076" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Brian Laundrie's skeletal remains were given to a forensic anthropologist to determine the cause of death.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City officials revealed Monday major street improvements in the heart of Manhattan, including six blocks of Broadway that will be full pedestrianized or modified to share space with pedestrians and cyclists.The street improvements announced include:-A Plaza Block from 39th to 40th Street, fully closed off to cars. This represents the first time DOT has ever fully pedestrianized a Garment District block.-Shared and Slow Streets from 21st Street to 23rd Street in Flatiron, 38th to 39th Streets in the Garment District and 48th Street to 50th Street in Times Square, featuring expanded pedestrian spaces, a maximum 5 MPH speed for carsThe mayor cut the ribbon on two blocks of shared street space on Broadway in Flatiron between 22nd and 23rd streets, alongside local elected officials, small businesses, and BID leadership.These two blocks create the largest shared street citywide and feature innovative new designs that will be used in future shared streets. Four additional blocks were also unveiled today along Broadway in the Garment District and Times Square, meaning six blocks total are now complete of DOT's "Broadway Vision" to remake 12 blocks as shared streets."Open space knits our communities together and reduces our reliance on cars - and there's no more powerful statement than proving it can be done in the heart of Manhattan's most iconic street," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "These improvements will make Broadway more vibrant and accessible for everyone, not just car owners. It proves we can get more out of our streets with the right mix of hard work and creativity, and I'm excited to see these ideas implemented at more locations across the five boroughs."DOT data shows 18 times more pedestrians use Broadway between 22nd and 23rd Street than vehicles."These innovative new designs reimagine how every New Yorker interacts with our streetscape," said DOT Commissioner Hank Gutman. "These streets are safer, more accessible, and make the experience for people - not cars - the best it can be. With the strong support of local businesses, these designs serve as a model that we look forward to implementing on key streets citywide, including some of our most successful Open Streets."----------