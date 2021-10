Second weekly pop-up performance held at Broadway theater

EMBED >More News Videos The Theater District is the heart of New York City, and Saturday's pop-up performance at the St. James Theatre was another step in the right direction.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On Saturday there was another display of Broadway's slow revival.'New York Pops Up" hosted its second performance at a Broadway theater. This week's performance featured cast members from hits like West Side Story, Dear Evan Hansen, and Hamilton. series of ten shows began last week with a performance at the St. James Theatre with Nathan Lane and tap dancer Savion Glover.The shows are being used as a template to get Broadway back open, hopefully in September.