Reopening NYC: Mayor unveils plan for reopening Broadway theaters

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York City is taking steps toward the reopening of the city's theaters, creating vaccination and testing sites for stage workers in a bid to restore a key part of New York's draw.

"It's time to raise the curtain and bring Broadway back," Mayor Bill de Blasio said during his daily press conference Thursday.

The $15 billion industry shut down virtually overnight last spring as New York City became the epicenter of the pandemic.

The goal now is to welcome back audiences by the end of this summer.

"They need answers now to be able to get the shows back as early as September," de Blasio said. "The vaccination effort will start in April, so we will have plenty of time to reach a lot of folks in the Broadway community - the actors, the folks who work behind the scenes who make things happen, everyone we want to reach."

The mayor says the city will open a vaccine hub specifically for Broadway perfomers and crew as well as a mobile vaccine site for off-Broadway personnel.



The city also plans to install pop-up COVID testing locations near Broadway and help theaters with crowd management.

De Blasio says the city needs state guidance on issues like whether audiences need to bring proof of vaccination.

A statement from The Broadway League said, "vaccination and testing sites for theatre workers are a great step towards recovery."

Meanwhile some city officials, including Comptroller Scott Stringer and the Chair of the City Council Health Committee, Mark Levine, are calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to allow any New Yorker to get vaccinated by mid-April.

So far there has been no word from Cuomo.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

