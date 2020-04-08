coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Broadway extends suspension into June

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Broadway shows in New York City will extend the current suspension of all performances through June 7, 2020, the Broadway League announced.

"Our top priority continues to be the health and well-being of Broadway theatregoers and the thousands of people who work in the theatre industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals." said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "Broadway will always be at the very heart of the Big Apple, and we join with artists, theatre professionals, and fans in looking forward to the time when we can once again experience live theatre together."

Those holding tickets for performances through June 7, 2020 will receive an e-mail from their point of purchase with information regarding exchanges or refunds.

Any customers holding tickets through June 7, 2020 that have not received an e-mail by April 12th should reach out to their point of purchase for information regarding exchanges or refunds.

Asked if Broadway's projected return date is "a good rule of thumb" of when large gatherings can resume, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said no.

"I wouldnt use what Broadway thinks as a barometer of anything unless they are in the public health business and they have seen better numbers and models," he said. "All of these projections basically turned out to be wrong. This is a very hard thing to model. Besides all the variables, you are modeling public behavior and what people will do. If you go back and look at even models put out in January, they all had a premise about how affective social distancing would be, what percentage would actually comply with social distancing. and they have turned out to be wrong."

