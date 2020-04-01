4 women killed in 3-alarm Bronx apartment fire: NYPD

.@FDNY firefighters have gotten a major fire at an apartment building on the Grand Concourse under control. We’re so grateful for their valiant efforts.



Several people are in critical condition. We’re praying for them and their families tonight. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 1, 2020

GRAND CONCOURSE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police say four women were killed after a fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx on Tuesday night.Mayor Bill de Blasio relayed information about the fire via Twitter, and said FDNY firefighters had the fire under control.According to officials, the three-alarm fire, which began shortly after 8 p.m. at an apartment building on Grand Concourse, was placed under control around 9 p.m.The identities of the victims have not been released and circumstances surrounding the fire are not yet known.De Blasio thanked FDNY firefighters for their efforts in controlling the blaze and sent prayers to the families of the injured victims.----------