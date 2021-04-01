Video shows apartment robbery suspects in Bronx

EMBED <>More Videos

NYPD: Video shows Bronx robbery suspects

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A search is underway for two men behind a violent robbery in the Bronx.

Surveillance video shows the suspects push someone down a set of stairs as the victim tries to escape.

It happened last week near Van Buren Street and Morris Park Avenue.



Police say it began when the suspects knocked on the door of an apartment.

When a 53-year-old man answered, the men pushed their way into the apartment and took out a knife.

The suspects ran off with about $2,000.

Investigators are asking for help identifying the suspects seen in the video.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

TRENDING: NY is 16th state to legalize recreational pot after Gov. Cuomo signs bill
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports on the marijuana bill from Lower Manhattan.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybronxnypdrobberycrimestopperscaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pfizer says COVID vaccine protection lasts at least 6 months
Gunman opens fire on camera in NYC neighborhood
NYC vice principal killed by falling tree on spring break
Domestic travel restrictions loosen today in New York
Toddler sisters dropped from atop 14-foot border wall by smuggler
Southern California shooting kills 4, including child
Officer video shows George Floyd struggle, then takedown
Show More
AccuWeather: Windy, colder and early showers
Yankees welcoming fans with negative test or vaccine for Opening Day
Vaccine eligibility in CT expands to age 16 and up
COVID Updates: More than 100M Americans vaccinated with at least 1 dose
Man charged in attack on Asian woman out on parole for killing mom
More TOP STORIES News