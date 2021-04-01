Video shows apartment robbery suspects in Bronx

Surveillance video shows the suspects push someone down a set of stairs as the victim tries to escape.
It happened last week near Van Buren Street and Morris Park Avenue.
Police say it began when the suspects knocked on the door of an apartment.
When a 53-year-old man answered, the men pushed their way into the apartment and took out a knife.
The suspects ran off with about $2,000.
Investigators are asking for help identifying the suspects seen in the video.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
TRENDING: NY is 16th state to legalize recreational pot after Gov. Cuomo signs bill
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip