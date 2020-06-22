NYPD searching for 2 suspects in brutal liquor store beating in Bronx

CROTONA, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for two suspects in a brutal beating at a liquor store in the Bronx.

The two men got into a dispute with a 54-year-old man last Sunday at a store on East Tremont Avenue.

Police say the suspects repeatedly punched the man in the face before fleeing.

The victim is in critical condition with multiple facial fractures.

Few other details were released.

