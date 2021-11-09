Armed robber takes off with $10K in cash from Bronx barbershop

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Armed robbery of Bronx barbershop caught on camera

BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man behind an armed robbery in a crowded barbershop in the Bronx.

You can see the gunman threatening customers and workers in the shop with his weapon before firing a round into the ceiling.


It happened Saturday at 4:53 p.m. on East Tremont Avenue in West Farms.

Police say the suspect demanded jewelry that one of the workers was selling online for $13,000.

He took off on a moped on East Tremont Avenue towards Vyse Avenue with an envelope containing $10,000 in cash.



Fortunately, no one was hurt.


Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

READ MORE | NYC schools begin hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine sites
EMBED More News Videos

Jim Dolan has more on New York City's massive effort to get children from 5 to 11 years old vaccinated.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york cityrobberyarmed robberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News