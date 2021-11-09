Armed robber takes off with $10K in cash from Bronx barbershop

You can see the gunman threatening customers and workers in the shop with his weapon before firing a round into the ceiling.
It happened Saturday at 4:53 p.m. on East Tremont Avenue in West Farms.
Police say the suspect demanded jewelry that one of the workers was selling online for $13,000.
He took off on a moped on East Tremont Avenue towards Vyse Avenue with an envelope containing $10,000 in cash.
Fortunately, no one was hurt.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
