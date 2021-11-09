Armed robber takes off with $10K in cash from Bronx barbershop

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11214209" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jim Dolan has more on New York City's massive effort to get children from 5 to 11 years old vaccinated.

BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man behind an armed robbery in a crowded barbershop in the Bronx.You can see the gunman threatening customers and workers in the shop with his weapon before firing a round into the ceiling.It happened Saturday at 4:53 p.m. on East Tremont Avenue in West Farms.Police say the suspect demanded jewelry that one of the workers was selling online for $13,000.He took off on a moped on East Tremont Avenue towards Vyse Avenue with an envelope containing $10,000 in cash.Fortunately, no one was hurt.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------