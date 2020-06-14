Bronx bodega gets help repairing store following looting

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A bodega in the Bronx is getting some help as it rebuilds after the store was badly damaged by looters.Matanza Deli and Grocery on East 188th Street in Fordham Heights was the target of looting during the George Floyd protests.Everything from lottery tickets to cigarettes to medications were stolen from the store.Today, they received a $5,000 donation from United Bodegas of America."We ask those people that are out there trying to inflict damage to think about it twice. Who are they really hurting? Who are they damaging? They're damaging people that are probably just as poor as them and trying to make a living," UBA spokesman Fernando Mateo said.Looters caused more than $100,000 in damage to the store.