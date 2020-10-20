Shocking video shows gunman shoot suspected shoplifter inside NYC bodega

By Eyewitness News
MOUNT EDEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Shocking video shows a gunman opening fire inside a Bronx bodega and shooting a suspected shoplifter.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon on Jerome Avenue in the Mount Eden section.

Police say the gunman chased down the suspected thief, then drew a gun and shot the victim in the chest.

The 26-year-old shooting victim was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police are looking for the gunman, as well as a woman who was with him at the time of the shooting.

bronxmount edennew york cityshootingbodega
