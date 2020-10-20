Shocking video shows gunman shoot suspected shoplifter inside NYC bodega

The incident happened Sunday afternoon on Jerome Avenue in the Mount Eden section.
Police say the gunman chased down the suspected thief, then drew a gun and shot the victim in the chest.
The 26-year-old shooting victim was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.
Police are looking for the gunman, as well as a woman who was with him at the time of the shooting.
