5 sought in attempted car thefts from Bronx dealership

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for five people who tried to steal cars from a dealership in the Bronx.

Video shows one of the suspects breaking through a glass door with a hammer into the dealership's office.

It happened on June 2nd just at 12:27 a.m. inside of Santiago's Auto Mall on East 170 Street.

Police say he grabbed car keys and the suspects tried to drive a car through the locked

They weren't able to get through and took off without the car.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Related topics:
bronxnew york cityburglarycar theftsurveillance video
