CLAREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --The super of a Bronx building where an 9-year-old girl was bitten by a rat denies there is a rodent infestation.
Luis Guzman showed Eyewitness News the measures taken to deter rodents from getting inside 1701 Eastburn Avenue in the Claremont section.
Guzman says he hides rat poison sprinkled atop canned spaghetti in various locations around the perimeter of the building. In addition, there are electronic sensors that emit a frequency placed in the basement to help keep rats out of the five-story walk-up building.
Guzman claims the tenant is exaggerating. "There are 50 apartments," he says. "Why is she the only one complaining?"
Eyewitness News previously reported the story of Maria Torres, whose daughter Adela was bitten on the foot last week. Torres lives in a fifth-floor apartment that she says is overrun by rats.
On Monday, the NYC Health Department placed two rats traps inside the apartment Torres shares with her eight children. Officials say a compliance inspection will be conducted later this week during which violations could be issued against the landlord.
Repeated calls to Be&H Management by Eyewitness News have gone unanswered.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube